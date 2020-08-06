JUST IN
Top headlines: RBI MPC meet outcome today, Airtel-Amazon deal, and more
Business Standard

Latest news LIVE updates: Lebanon blast kills 135, over 5,000 injured

Lebanese officials expect the death toll to rise further as emergency workers dig through the rubble to search for survivors. Stay tuned for latest news live updates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Latest news today live updates 6 August 2020

Latest news today live updates: Lebanon's Cabinet declared a two-week state of emergency in capital Beirut and handed control of security to the military following a massive explosion in the city that killed at least 135 people and injured over 5,000 others.

The explosion on Tuesday sent shockwaves across the city, causing widespread damage as far as the outskirts of Beirut.

Officials said they expected the death toll to rise further as emergency workers dug through the rubble to search for survivors.

Meanwhile, back home, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, is scheduled to announce its policy today. The 24th meeting of the MPC, which started on August 4, will conclude today.

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 07:26 IST

