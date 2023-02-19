JUST IN
Business Standard

Law is not static but dynamic: SC judge stresses importance of learning

This year's moot problem invited teams to explore the legal and constitutional boundaries of sedition and free speech, along with the intricacies of national extradition laws

Topics
justice | SC judges | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

Stressing the importance of continuous learning, Justice B R Gavai of the Supreme Court said on Sunday that law is not static but dynamic and changes should be taken into account by legal practitioners.

Justice Gavai was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 19th K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court at the Campus Law Centre of Delhi University.

He said law students today are "lucky" as they get both legal and practical education and added that in his time, "law school was considered a last resort".

According to a statement, "He stated that the practice of law is an eternal process of learning and that one must continue to learn until the end of one's career.... Law by its nature is not static but dynamic, and changes should be taken into account because the law and the Constitution are for the people."

The Campus Law Centre hosted the moot court in the memory of noted jurist K K Luthra.

The international moot court saw participation from 96 institutions from India and countries such as the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Bangladesh and Brunei.

This year's moot problem invited teams to explore the legal and constitutional boundaries of sedition and free speech, along with the intricacies of national extradition laws.

The School of Law in Thirumalaisamudram won the competition.

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 21:26 IST

