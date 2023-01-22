JUST IN
Business Standard

Law minister Rijiju slams controversial BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

He said much cannot be expected from members of the "tukde-tukde" gang who seek to weaken the might of India

Topics
Gujarat riots | Kiren Rijiju

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kiren Rijiju, MoS for Home Affairs
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying India's image cannot be disgraced with "malicious campaigns".

In a series of tweets in English and Hindi on Saturday and Sunday, he said minorities, or for that matter, every community in India is moving ahead positively.

"India's image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India," he said, adding that Prime Minister Modi's voice is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians.

"Some people in India have still not gotten over the colonial hangover. They consider BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the country's dignity and image to any extent to please their moral masters," Rijiju.

He said much cannot be expected from members of the "tukde-tukde gang who seek to weaken the might of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 23:58 IST

