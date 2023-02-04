JUST IN
Govt to push producers to use recycled steel as 50% input by 2047: Scindia
Delhi excise scam: BJP stage protest at AAP office, asks Kejriwal to resign
Rs 7,000 cr proposed budgetary allocation for eCourts project phase 3: CJI
Govt displaying its anti-minority policy as 'badge of honour': Chidambaram
PM Modi emerges most popular global leader with approval rating of 78%
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal in '19 Jamia violence case
Budget session: Smriti Irani slams Cong for disrupting Parl proceedings
Kejriwal again asks LG to allow Finland visit of Delhi school teachers
Bengal govt might exceed its excise collection target for 2022-23
Uttarakhand govt to make new arrangements to facilitate 'Char Dham Yatra'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt to push producers to use recycled steel as 50% input by 2047: Scindia
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Lawyer accused of bribing judges in Kerala moves High Court to quash case

A lawyer accused of taking money from his clients under the guise of settling cases allegedly by bribing judges has moved the Kerala HC seeking to quash the FIR

Topics
Kerala High Court | Lawyers

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Kerala High Court, Kerala HC
Kerala High Court | Photo: Wikipedia

A lawyer accused of taking money from his clients under the guise of settling cases allegedly by bribing judges has moved the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in this connection.

The police had on February 1 registered a case against Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who is also an officer-bearer of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association, under various provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code following a complaint.

In a petition filed on Friday, Kidangoor stated that the allegations against him were totally "untrue" and the registration of the case was "absolutely unwarranted and illegal."

He also claimed that when he declared his candidature for the Advocates Association post, some lawyers targeted him with a campaign to tarnish his reputation.

"... the registration of crime no... of the Ernakulam central police station, against the petitioner, is gross abuse of the process of the court and the same is liable to be quashed," the lawyer said in the plea.

As an interim relief, the petitioner sought to stay the further proceedings against him at the police station.

Meanwhile, a special police team was formed to probe the allegations against the lawyer following the registration of the case.

The case was registered based on the preliminary inquiry conducted by the Kochi City Police Commissioner.

Earlier, the High Court Registrar had written to the state police chief to probe the allegations.

Also, the Kerala Bar Council has sought an explanation from Kidangoor.

On January 19, the Union Law Ministry had forwarded to the Kerala Bar Council a complaint received by it against Kidangoor.

A section of lawyers have alleged that the advocate has been collecting lakhs of rupees from his clients and paid kickbacks to certain higher judicial officers.

The Bar Council said the vigilance wing of the Kerala High Court has already inquired into the matter and submitted a report before the Full Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala High Court

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 16:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU