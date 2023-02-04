Lawyer accused of bribing judges in Kerala moves High Court to quash case

-
-
A lawyer accused of taking money from his clients under the guise of settling cases allegedly by bribing judges has moved the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in this connection.
The police had on February 1 registered a case against Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who is also an officer-bearer of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association, under various provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code following a complaint.
In a petition filed on Friday, Kidangoor stated that the allegations against him were totally "untrue" and the registration of the case was "absolutely unwarranted and illegal."
He also claimed that when he declared his candidature for the Advocates Association post, some lawyers targeted him with a campaign to tarnish his reputation.
"... the registration of crime no... of the Ernakulam central police station, against the petitioner, is gross abuse of the process of the court and the same is liable to be quashed," the lawyer said in the plea.
As an interim relief, the petitioner sought to stay the further proceedings against him at the police station.
Meanwhile, a special police team was formed to probe the allegations against the lawyer following the registration of the case.
The case was registered based on the preliminary inquiry conducted by the Kochi City Police Commissioner.
Earlier, the High Court Registrar had written to the state police chief to probe the allegations.
Also, the Kerala Bar Council has sought an explanation from Kidangoor.
On January 19, the Union Law Ministry had forwarded to the Kerala Bar Council a complaint received by it against Kidangoor.
A section of lawyers have alleged that the advocate has been collecting lakhs of rupees from his clients and paid kickbacks to certain higher judicial officers.
The Bar Council said the vigilance wing of the Kerala High Court has already inquired into the matter and submitted a report before the Full Court.
First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 16:27 IST
