JUST IN
Serum Institute CEO calls on PM Modi, praises his 'remarkable leadership'
Value of benami properties decreased by 54% in the past three years
After Covid, now a mammoth vaccination drive for lumpy skin disease
India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, says whistleblower
Odisha CM opens ICICI Bank's state-of-the-art phone banking centre
Delhi LG flags another violation by CM; sending unsigned files to him
IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa airport, passengers disembarked safely
Railways subsidising train travel by 55%, spent Rs 62k cr last yr: Minister
India to become world's number one producer of steel: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Govt plans to auction 17 non-operational mines surrendered by PSUs: Joshi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Wrong, unjust to felicitate accused in 2002 Bilkis Bano case: Fadnavis
Business Standard

6-mth residence, 1-yr security: Govt amends rules for benefits to SC judges

Retired Chief Justice or retired judges shall be entitled to a security cover round the clock at residence in addition to round the clock personal security guard for a period of one yr from retirement

Topics
SC judges | Chief Justice | retirement

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI)

The Centre has amended the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 for providing additional post-retirement benefits to retired Chief Justices and Supreme Court judges.

Judges, who retire from the Supreme Court will be entitled to a rent free Type-VII accommodation at Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for a period of six months from the date of retirement. "A retired Chief Justice or retired judges shall be entitled to a security cover round the clock at residence in addition to round the clock personal security guard for a period of one year from the date of retirement," said the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The judges will get a chauffeur (equivalent to a chauffeur in the Supreme Court) and a secretarial assistant (equivalent to the level of branch officer in the Supreme Court) shall be deployed with retired chief justice and a retired Supreme Court judge from the date of retirement for one year.

In rule 4, the following proviso was inserted: "Provided that a retired Chief Justice shall be entitled to a rent-free Type-VII accommodation at Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for a period of six month from the date of retirement."

The notification further added that a retired Chief Justice or a retired judge will be extended courtesies at ceremonial lounges at airports.

--IANS

ss/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on SC judges

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 23:10 IST

`
.