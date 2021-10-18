Lawyer shot dead inside court campus in UP's Shahjahanpur

In a frightening replay of the Delhi court incident, a lawyer was shot dead inside the Shahjahanpur civil court on Monday.
The incident took place on the third floor of the court and the lawyer, Bhupendra Pratap Singh, was shot dead by a country-made firearm.
The Sadar police that reached the spot soon after the incident have recovered the firearm.
The motive behind the crime is not yet known, but local lawyers said that it could be related to rivalry in cases being handled by the lawyer.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and further details are awaited.--IANS
amita/dpb
कचहरी परिसर मे गोली लगने से अधिवक्ता की मृत्यु होने की घटना के सम्बन्ध मे एस आनन्द, पुलिस अधीक्षक #shahjahanpurpol की बाइट।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/3rGN0x13OH— SHAHJAHANPUR POLICE (@shahjahanpurpol) October 18, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
