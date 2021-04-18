Leave election management, start Covid management: Raghav Chadha to PM

-
Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country and asked him to "leave election management and start corona management".
At a press conference, he took a jibe at the prime minister and said the fast pase in which coronavirus cases are increasing in the country, the BJP's poll rallies too are increasing at the same rate.
"Looking at the deteriorating corona situation in the country, I want PM Modi to leave election management and start corona management," the AAP MLA said.
"Elections will come and go, please save human lives first," he added.
India is battling a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Health ministry data on Sunday showed a record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections which has taken the country's tally to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark.
The death toll increased to 1,77,150 with a record 1,501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
