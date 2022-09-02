Lebanese Prez Michel Aoun hails UN peacekeeping mandate's extension

-
-
The UN Security Council's decision to extend the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for an additional year reflects the determination of the international community to maintain security and stability on the Lebanese southern border, said Lebanese President Michel Aoun.
The coordination exists between the Lebanese army and UNIFIL in a way that ensures proper implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in all its aspects, especially the cessation of land, sea, and air hostilities committed by Israel, the President was quoted as saying in a statement released by Lebanon's presidency on Thursday.
Aoun also renewed his thanks to the countries participating in the UNIFIL for continuing to carry out the peacekeeping mission along the border, Xinhua news agency reported.
The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the UNIFIL for another year, till Aug. 31, 2023.
The Resolution 2650, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council, notes that the situation in Lebanon continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security.
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 10:11 IST