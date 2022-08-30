Lt Gen Subramanian takes command of UN's largest peacekeeping operation

-
-
Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian of India has taken over the command of the UN's peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, the largest of its 13 operations.
"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve for sustainable peace in the world's youngest country, South Sudan, by leading diverse military peacekeepers in the world's largest peacekeeping mission," he said in Juba on Monday, according to the mission.
The operation, known as UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has 13,254 troops among its 17,982 personnel, of whom, 2,385 troops and 30 police personnel are from India.
He was given a guard of honour by troops from India, China, Nepal, Bangladesh, Rwanda and Ethiopia as he succeeded another Indian, Lt Gen. Shailesh Tinaikar.
He took charge from Major Gen. Main Ullah Chowdhury of Bangladesh, who was the interim commander.
This is Subramanian's second tour with the UN, having served in Sierra Leone as a staff officer with the mission in 2000.
Subramanian has served as the commandant of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) and the General Officer Commanding, Military Region Operational and Logistic Readiness Zone in Central India.A
According to the DSSC, Subramanian, who was commissioned in the Corps of Army Air Defence in 1986, has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.
According to the UN, he has also served as the Additional Director General for Procurement and Equipment Management at the Defence Ministry's Integrated Headquarters, General Officer Commanding a Strike Infantry Division, Deputy General Officer Commanding of Infantry Division, and Commander of a Mountain Brigade.
He has commanded an Air Defence Regiment in Desert Sector and an Infantry Division in Eastern Theatre, according to the DSSC.
