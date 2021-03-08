Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice: President Kovind

-
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day and urged all people to take a resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate gender inequality.
"On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men," he tweeted
Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world.
