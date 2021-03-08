Ram Temple to be ready in three years, says temple General-Secretary

-
The General-Secretary of Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai on Sunday said that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is likely to be ready in three years time.
"The Ram Temple will be built in about two and a half acres and a wall will be built around it, which is called Parkota. Retaining walls will be built inside the ground to prevent the effects of floods. This work will be completed in three years and with this preparation we are doing all the work," Rai said.
Earlier in the day while addressing a press conference, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national vice-president Rai said that Rajasthan has participated the most in the Samarpan (donation) drive for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
"The collective contribution of Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Chittor for the construction of Ram Mandir is Rs 500 crores, which in itself is quite a big deal," Rai said while addressing a press conference.
"We connected to 36,000 villages in Rajasthan where 9 lakh workers were contacted. 38,125 workers were given the responsibility to deposit the money in the bank. The campaign was monitored from 49 centres in India," he added.
He went on to say that the figures for each state will be revealed soon. A lot of paperwork in connection with the construction of the temple in Ayodhya has been done.
Earlier on Saturday, Rai, had said the door-to-door collection drive for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya has stopped, but devotees who missed the contribution drive can still make their contributions through the trust website.
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been entrusted with the task of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.
