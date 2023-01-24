JUST IN
Light rain triggered by a western disturbance occurred in isolated areas of eastern Rajasthan, the Met office here said on Tuesday.

Topics
Rainfall | rajasthan | weather forecasts

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Light rain triggers by western disturbance in parts of eastern Rajasthan.

Light rain triggered by a western disturbance occurred in isolated areas of eastern Rajasthan, the Met office here said on Tuesday.

Vair in Bharatpur received the maximum precipitation at 21 mm during the last 24 hours. Roopwas received 17 mm rain and Gangapur and Bayana received 11 mm each.

Other areas of Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli and Dholpur also received light rain during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the Met office said.

Night temperatures also increased in many parts of the state. It was appreciably above normal in Jaipur division, above normal in Kota division and normal in the state's other divisions.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Bikaner at 5.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather remained cloudy in many areas and dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places in the morning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 14:51 IST

`
