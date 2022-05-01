Light rain with gusty winds likely in parts of Delhi-NCR, says IMD

-
ALSO READ
IMD forecasts light rain or drizzle for Delhi as AQI remains 'very poor'
Fishermen asked not to venture into sea as Cyclone Asani brews over Andaman
Cyclone Jawad likely to weaken further into depression by today morning
Heavy rains lash Odisha as remnants of cyclone Jawad near coast
Tamil Nadu likely to receive light to moderate rain today: Weather agency
-
Light rain with gusty winds are likely in parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, a much needed respite from the blistering heat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Residents of the national capital woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning, with the Safdarjung Observatory registering less than 30 degrees Celsius at 9 a.m.
The IMD's NowCast at 8 a.m. forecast light rain accompanied with gusty winds (speed up to 30-40 kmph) for northeast, southeast and southwest NCR.
Nowcast is a prediction valid for next three hours and as part of Delhi Urban Meteorological Services. It is issued every three hours.
On Saturday, the IMD said there would be some respite from the scorching heat not just for Delhi-NCR but for the northwest plains after May 1 because of a fresh Western Disturbance that will bring rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region.
It is also likely to bring significant rainfall to the parched areas of the northwest plains, including Delhi-NCR where the last downpour was recorded on February 25.
--IANS
niv/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU