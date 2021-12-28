IMD forecasts light rain or drizzle for Delhi as AQI remains 'very poor'

-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast the possibility of light rain or drizzle in the national capital with a generally cloudy sky throughout the day, while the air quality marginally improved to the 'very poor' category.
As per the weather department, the light rain or drizzle is the result of a Western Disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation over East Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan and an induced cyclonic circulation that lies over southwest Rajasthan and the neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels.
"Under the influence of the above systems, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region till December 28; light rainfall at isolated to scattered places very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan till December 28 and scattered to fairly widespread over Uttar Pradesh during December 27 to 29," the IMD forecast said.
Delhi-NCR received rain on Sunday evening, and according to the Safdarjung Observatory, 1.4 mm rainfall was recorded in the area between 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures for Tuesday have been pegged at 20 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
This week, the minimum temperatures may drop to 6 degrees Celsius and the maximum will continue to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 90 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 347 on Tuesday morning, a slight improvement after it deteriorated to 'severe' at 433 Monday.
The level of PM10 (287) and PM2.5 (181) pollutants in the air were recorded in 'poor' and 'very poor' categories, respectively.
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said that from Tuesday onwards, slight improvement in the air quality is likely due to relatively high wind speeds and on Wednesday "significant improvement is expected due to high easterly winds at height of 700-800 m as well as at 10 m that results in strong ventilation of pollutants".
The air quality is likely to remain in the poor category for the subsequent five days.
