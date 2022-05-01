SEMI, IESA discuss potential of electronics-semiconductor industry in India

-
-
SEMI president and CEO Ajit Manocha met India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) leaders Vivek Tyagi and K Krishna Moorthy in New Delhi and Bengaluru to explore collaboration opportunities for promoting the semiconductor and electronics industry.
The meetings come in the backdrop of Semicon India 2022 being organised in Bengaluru from April 29 to May 1 by the Ministry of Electronics and IT and the recently announced Scheme for Promotion of Semiconductor ecosystem in India with a massive outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. The vision is to catalyse the industry in India and support investors by ensuring that the benefits of the semiconductor and other schemes under the National Policy on Electronics are delivered to them and targets achieved.
A Ministry of Electronics and IT release said on Saturday that two associations agreed to foster collaboration and identify potential opportunities in the upcoming semiconductor and microelectronics sector in the country and work to realise the potential. Vivek Tyagi is the Chairman and K Krishna Moorthy, CEO and President of IESA.
SEMI, headquartered in Milpitas, California, USA, is the leading global industry association comprising companies involved in the semiconductor, electronics design and manufacturing supply chain connecting a vast global community from the electronics domain serving more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide.
IESA is the premier trade body committed to the development of a vibrant Indian Semiconductor and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem and evangelizing the dream of establishing "Brand India" that is recognized worldwide as a go-to destination for electronic products.
The release said that IESA acts as a trusted knowledge partner to the central and state governments helping device policies and incentives for the ESDM industry to help attract investments into India.
The release said that promoting technology solutions to positively impact the lives of 1.3 billion Indian citizens is a key aim for IESA, which it achieves by bridging the gap between academia and industry to bring innovations faster to market.
