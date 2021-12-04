Tamil Nadu likely to receive light to moderate rain today: Weather agency

-
-
Tamil Nadu districts are likely to experience thunderstorm with light to moderate rain on Saturday, informed Area Cyclone Warning Centre of Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Virudhunagar and Karur district of Tamilnadu," the notification read.
Notably, the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are likely to witness heavy rains on Sunday due to Cyclone Jawad.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Jawad lay centred at 5:30 pm on Friday over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 300 km south-SE of Vishakhapatnam, 420 km nearly south of Gopalpur, 480 km south-SW of Puri and 560 km south-southwest of Paradip.
"It is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, December 4 morning," said the IMD.
"Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards the West Bengal coast," said the IMD.
