Light rains predicted over Delhi-NCR, AQI in severe category: IMD

Light to moderate intensity rain has been predicted over Delhi-NCR during the next two hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national weather forecasting agency also predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over Haryana's Rewari and Uttar Pradesh's Kithor.

In a tweet posted at 11.10 pm, the national weather forecasting agency said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rewari (Haryana) Kithor (U.P.) . Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of , NCR ( Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja (U.P.) Khairthal (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours."

Several parts of the national capital witnessed light on Sunday evening.

The was recorded in the severe category in the wee hours of Monday with the AQI of 433 at 1 am in (overall), System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.

The AQI in Gurugram was 347 while in Noida it was 480.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)