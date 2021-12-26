Delhi's air quality slips to 'severe' category, AQI stands at 430

-
ALSO READ
Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category with AQI of 436
Delhi's AQI at 'very poor', residents concerned about rising health risks
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, AQI at 372
Stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution rises to season's highest of 36%
'Delhi air quality deteriorated amid farm fires, bursting of firecrackers'
-
The air quality in the national capital on Sunday morning slipped to the 'severe' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 430.
However, Delhi's air quality slightly improved from the 'severe' to 'very poor category on Saturday morning with the city recording an overall AQI of 398.
As per the government agencies, and AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU