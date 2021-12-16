Like Uttarakhand people, my family made sacrifices for country: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Dhami sworn in as new Uttarakhand CM, youngest to lead the state
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: BJP leadership to meet today in Dehradun
Rahul Gandhi turns 51, decides not to celebrate birthday due to pandemic
Rahul Gandhi may appear before Gujarat court in defamation case on June 24
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus a tool to silence people
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched his party's election campaign in Uttarakhand on an emotional note, saying like many families in the state, his family too made sacrifices for the country.
That is my relationship with the state, he said during a rally at Parade Ground here on the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.
"The way thousands of families in Uttarakhand lose their kin battling for the country's honour, My family too has made sacrifices. This is my relationship with Uttarakhand," he said.
Referring to his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi, he said she took "32 bullets for country" but her name was not even mention at a government event on the 1971 War anniversary in New Delhi.
But families who made no sacrifice for the nation cannot feel this, he said.
The Congress leader added that India won the 1971 War because it was "united" then.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU