SC Collegium approves appointment of 3 permanent judges for Bombay HC

-
ALSO READ
Another reshuffle in higher judiciary: 7 high court judges transferred
Courts must be last resort; try arbitration, mediation, conciliation: CJI
Rules formulated to live stream court proceedings: Justice D Y Chandrachud
SC collegium recommends 8 names for appointment as chief justices in HCs
Centre cleared 7 out of 106 names recommended for judgeship in HCs: CJI
-
The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of three additional judges of the Bombay High Court as permanent judges.
The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, in a meeting held on December 14, took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website on Thursday.
The three additional judges of the Bombay High Court whose names have been approved are Madhav Jayajirao Jamdar, Amit Bhalchandra Borkar and Shrikant Dattatray Kulkarni.
The Collegium also resolved to recommend that Justice Abhay Ahuja be appointed as additional judge of the Bombay High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from March 4, 2022.
In another decision, the Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of additional judge Justice Aniruddha Roy of the Calcutta High Court as permanent judge of that high court.
Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to high court judges.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU