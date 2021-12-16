Time to act now before farming issues become severe, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Crops spread over 800,000 hectares damaged in flood-hit Andhra
India's emphasis on re-introducing traditional food: Agri Minister
Centre to make Goa self-sufficient in next three years: Agri MoS Karandlaje
Varun Gandhi posts video of crop fire, seeks agri policy rethink
Crops' share in agriculture and allied sector drops to 55.5%, shows data
-
Asking farmers to turn to organic or natural farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said this is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe.
Addressing the National Conclave on Natural Farming at Anand via video link, Modi also said cows can play an important role in organic farming as their dung and urine can be used as fertilizer and pesticide.
"It is a fact that chemicals and fertilizers have played a crucial role in the green revolution. But it is also imperative to work on their alternatives. It is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe. In Gujarati, it is said that prevention is always better than cure, he said.
"We need to take agriculture out of the chemical lab and connect it with nature's lab," Modi said.
The PM also asked states to take up natural farming as a mass movement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU