Gen Naravane takes charge as Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee

-
ALSO READ
More trust, transparency in defence sector than ever before: PM
Rajnath Singh conducts surprise inspection of Defence Ministry offices
Defence Ministry okays acquisition of arms, equipment worth Rs 7,965 crore
Will provide financial support to 7 new defence cos if required: Rajnath
India's defence exports increased by 325% in last 5 years: Modi
-
As a stop-gap arrangement before the appointment of a new Chief of Defence Staff following the demise of General Bipin Rawat, the Centre has placed in an old system and appointed Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane as Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.
The old system was in practice before creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff two years ago.
The practice was that the senior-most Chief would take over as the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee and would be responsible for synergy between the Army, Navy and Air Force. He would look after the better coordination and co-operative practices among the three services.
Old system was brought in following the death of General Bipin Rawat. He along with wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 armed personnel were killed in a military chopper crash on December 8 at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday (December 15).
The chopper crashed when General Rawat was on his way to Wellington for a lecture.
The post of CDS was created in 2019 on the recommendations of a committee of defence experts headed by Lt. General D.B. Shekatkar.
The government after creating the post had stated that the CDS will head the Department of Military Affairs within the Ministry of Defence.
It had also stated that the CDS will also be the permanent chairman of the existing Chiefs of Staff Committee and a member of the Defence Acquisition Council and the Defence Planning Committee.
The CDS has a responsibility for coordination among the three services in equipment and arms procurement, training and staffing.
This should help bring about better synergy between the forces and to prioritise requirements and optimise the use of resources, especially at a time the military budget is shrinking. The CDS functions as the single point of military advice to the government.
--IANS
sk/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU