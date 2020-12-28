Limited OPD services to start at AIIMS Kalyani from Jan 2021: Exec Director

-
ALSO READ
BJP leader Uma Bharti who tested Covid positive admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh
Congress veteran Motilal Vora tests positive for Covid, admitted to AIIMS
Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS 4 days after being admitted
AIIMS Delhi suspends routine OPD admissions for 2 weeks amid Covid-19 surge
AIIMS docs hit streets as mark of solidarity with Hathras case victim
-
The out-patient department
(OPD) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani in West Bengal's Nadia district will start functioning in a limited manner from January next year, a senior official said on Monday.
Prof (Dr) Ramji Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS, Kalyani said a limited OPD service of the departments of Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Opthalmology, ENT, Psychiatry and Dermatology will start functioning from January, 2021.
He said the full-fledged OPD serivce is scheduled to start functioning from April, 2021.
The Executive Director said the Indoor patient department (IPD) of AIIMS, Kalyani may start from September, 2021 with 300 beds but that depends on handing over the new building by the constructing agency.
The number of beds in the IPD will be increased later on, he said.
The AIIMS, Kalyani is being developed on 197 acres of land at Kalyani's Basantapur area in Nadia district and the estimated project cost is Rs 1,200 crore, Singh said.
AIIMS, Kalyani will serve the patients of West Bengal and North East. A Dharamsala has been developed for the lodging of patient parties.
The classes of the first batch of 50 MBBS students of AIIMS, Kalyani started at Kalyani Medical college last year. But the classes of the second batch of 125 MBBS students will start at AIIMS Campus from January 2021, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU