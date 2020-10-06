Congress veteran Motilal Vora tests positive for Covid, admitted to AIIMS

-
ALSO READ
Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS 4 days after being admitted
AIIMS Delhi suspends routine OPD admissions for 2 weeks amid Covid-19 surge
Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan reviews preparedness of top 10 medical institutes
AIIMS' contribution in Covid-19 pandemic is monumental: Harsh Vardhan
India Covid-19 cases cross 300,000-mark, death toll at 8,718: Worldometer
-
Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital, sources close to him said.
Vora (91) is recovering well and his condition is stated to be stable, they said.
The Congress leader was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh till April this year. He was also the AICC general secretary (administration) before the recent party reshuffle by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
A number of Congress leaders have tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent past including Ahmed Patel, Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel were also infected with the coronavirus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU