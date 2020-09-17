Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS 4 days after being admitted

JUST IN
Maharashtra Covid-19 deaths catapult from 1 to over 30,000 in 180 days
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday evening at 5 pm, four days after being admitted for a complete medical check-up

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Photo PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday evening at 5 p.m., four days after being admitted for a complete medical check-up, hospital sources said.

On September 13, Shah was admitted to the apex hospital for a complete check-up ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. This was the third time he was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus infection.

Shah was suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month. On August 2, he had tested positive for COVID-19 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Home Minister was discharged on August 14 after testing negative.

On August 18, Shah was admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID treatment after he complained of fatigue and body aches. On August 29, he recovered and was discharged.

First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 20:51 IST

