Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS 4 days after being admitted

Union Home Minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday evening at 5 p.m., four days after being admitted for a complete medical check-up, hospital sources said.

On September 13, Shah was admitted to the apex hospital for a complete check-up ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. This was the third time he was admitted to hospital after contracting infection.

Shah was suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month. On August 2, he had tested positive for COVID-19 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Home Minister was discharged on August 14 after testing negative.

On August 18, Shah was admitted to for post-COVID treatment after he complained of fatigue and body aches. On August 29, he recovered and was discharged.

--IANS

aka/kr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)