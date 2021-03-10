LIVE: Instability in Uttarakhand govt as CM resigns, BJP MLAs to meet today

-
News Live Updates: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya paving the way for leadership change in the state as the ruling BJP gears up for Assembly elections next year. He also said ruling party MLAs will meet at the state BJP office on Wednesday at 10 am. Several MLAs and some ministers had complained about the style of governance of the Chief Minister to the party leadership.
Unveiling the initial list of 21 candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections, the Communist Party of India (CPI) part of the ruling Left Democratic Front ( LDF) alliance announced that they will be contesting in 25 seats in Kerala. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said, "This time around the party would be contesting in 25 seats, two seats less than last assembly polls as seats had to be given for the new coalition partners in the LDF fold."
US President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of the Quad -- India, Australia and Japan -- countries through a videoconference at the end of the workweek, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said. "On Friday morning, President Biden will meet virtually with his counterparts in the Quad -- Prime Minister (Yoshihide) Suga of Japan, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi of India and Prime Minister (Scott) Morrison of Australia, formed in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami and formalized in 2007," Psaki said.
