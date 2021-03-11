- Men at Delhi's border, women take charge of Punjab's farmlands
- US aims at helping India develop its own defense industrial base: Pentagon
- Delhi govt in favour of bringing petrol, diesel under GST: Satyendar Jain
- P C Chacko quits Cong ahead of Kerala Assembly polls; Isaac dropped
- US provided info, equipment to India amid China crisis: Pentagon
- Stealth & Strength: Third Scorpene submarine, INS Karanj, joins naval fleet
- AAP will work for farmers if it wins UP panchayat polls: Sanjay Singh
- India, Uzbekistan begin 10-day joint military exercise in Uttarakhand
- Bengal Guv Dhankhar visits Mamata at hospital; faces TMC supporters ire
- Rajya Sabha proceedings halted for 3rd day amid Oppn uproar over farm laws
LIVE: Mamata sustains neck, shoulder injuries in alleged Nandigram attack
The Trinamool Congress chief has a slight fever and has been shifted to a special ward at the hospital's VVIP Woodburn Block soon after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, he added
Topics
Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal Assembly polls | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flash victory sign as she addresses after filing her nomination from the Nandigram Constituency in Haldia on Wednesday.
Preliminary medical tests conducted on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said. Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack at Nandigram in Purba Medinipore district, for the next 48 hours, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke over the phone on Wednesday during which the PM expressed his desire to further expand bilateral trade and investment, and highlighted the opportunities that the Indian economy offers to Saudi investors
The UN Security Council unanimously called for a reversal of the military coup in Myanmar, strongly condemning the violence against peaceful protesters and calling for "utmost restraint" by the military. A presidential statement approved by all 15 council members including Myanmar's neighbour and friend China was formally adopted at a very brief virtual meeting where US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the current council president, announced that the statement had been agreed.
