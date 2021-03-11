LIVE: Mamata sustains neck, shoulder injuries in alleged Nandigram attack

JUST IN
Mamata sustains neck, shoulder injuries in alleged Nandigram attack

The Trinamool Congress chief has a slight fever and has been shifted to a special ward at the hospital's VVIP Woodburn Block soon after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, he added

Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal Assembly polls

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flash victory sign as she addresses after filing her nomination from the Nandigram Constituency in Haldia on Wednesday.
Preliminary medical tests conducted on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said. Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack at Nandigram in Purba Medinipore district, for the next 48 hours, he said.

