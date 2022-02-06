Live: Congress to name Punjab CM candidate, SBI logs 62% rise in Q3 profit
Live news updates: Singer Lata Mangeshkar is on a ventilator in a Mumbai hospital after her health deteriorates.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in this undated photo. (ANI)
Live news updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will name the party’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab elections when he addresses a virtual rally Ludhiana on Sunday.
The party took public opinion via phone calls, asking them to choose between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu or say they didn’t want such a candidate.
State Bank of India reported a 62.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 8,432 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, making it the company’s highest quarterly net profit.
In the year-ago period (Q3FY21), the bank had a net profit of Rs 5,196 crore. Sequentially, profits rose by 10.56 per cent from Rs 7,627 crore in Q2FY22.
Singer Lata Mangeshkar is on a ventilator in the ICU ward of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital where she was admitted to earlier last month after testing positive for Covid-19.
Mangeshkar, 92, recovered from Covid-19 and pneumonia late January but is under observation for her "worsened condition", Dr Pratit Samdani, of Breach Candy Hospital, told ANI.
