LIVE news updates: Delhi air quality in 'severe' category with AQI of 436

Delhi's AQI was 437 on Saturday night wherein the concentration of PM 2.5 was 318, while that of PM 10 was reported to be 448

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

A cyclist rides a bicycle near India Gate covered with a thick layer of smog as the air quality deteriorates due to air pollution, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Delhi's AQI is likely to improve to the upper end of the 'very poor' category as the
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe' category, informed the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on Sunday. According to SAFAR's analysis at 6:15 am today, Delhi's overall air quality was found to be in 'severe' category with the AQI standing at 436. However, Delhi's AQI was 437 on Saturday night wherein the concentration of PM 2.5 was 318, while that of PM 10 was reported to be 448. As per the Centre-run SAFAR, Delhi's AQI is likely to improve to the upper end of the 'very poor' category as the "surface winds are becoming stronger", dispersing air pollutants from the evening of November 7.


