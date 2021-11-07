- COP26: Glasgow climate negotiators seek to resolve 4 key challenges
- West Bengal BJP to go for organisational change soon, says Dilip Ghosh
- Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category with AQI of 436
- Warren Buffett's cash pile tops record with $149.2 billion on hand
- Buffett's appetite for Berkshire stock surpasses cash spent on Apple shares
LIVE news updates: Delhi air quality in 'severe' category with AQI of 436
Delhi's AQI was 437 on Saturday night wherein the concentration of PM 2.5 was 318, while that of PM 10 was reported to be 448
Topics
Air Quality Index | Delhi air quality | Air quality
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Delhi's AQI is likely to improve to the upper end of the 'very poor' category as the
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe' category, informed the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on Sunday. According to SAFAR's analysis at 6:15 am today, Delhi's overall air quality was found to be in 'severe' category with the AQI standing at 436. However, Delhi's AQI was 437 on Saturday night wherein the concentration of PM 2.5 was 318, while that of PM 10 was reported to be 448. As per the Centre-run SAFAR, Delhi's AQI is likely to improve to the upper end of the 'very poor' category as the "surface winds are becoming stronger", dispersing air pollutants from the evening of November 7.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh