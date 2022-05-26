Latest news LIVE: Vinai Saxena to take oath as Lt Governor of Delhi today

Live news updates: At least 14 people were killed and 32 others wounded in four explosions that rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday. This comes as Afghanistan had been hit by a series of bomb attacks reportedly launched by the Islamic State (IS) group opposing the Taliban regime. In Wednesday's blasts, at least five worshippers were killed and 17 others wounded in Kabul after a blast ripped through a mosque during evening prayers in Police District (PD) 4.





Vinai Kumar Saxena will take oath as the Lieutenant Governor of on Thursday at a ceremony at the Raj Niwas which is expected to be attended by hundreds of guests, including Union ministers. Invitations for the ceremony have been sent to more than 500 dignitaries, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues, high court judges, Union ministers, MPs and MLAs, official sources said on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin issued an order Wednesday to fast track Russian citizenship for residents in parts of southern Ukraine largely held by his forces, while lawmakers in Moscow passed a bill to strengthen the stretched Russian army. Putin's decree applying to the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions could allow Russia to strengthen its hold on territory that lies between eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists occupy some areas, and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014.

Former Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, along with other party workers, late on Wednesday reached Islamabad after PTI workers and supporters made their way towards the federal capital, pushing aside containers and braving tear gas shelling, local media reported. A large number of party workers and supporters were present at Islamabad toll plaza to welcome their leader, Express Tribune. PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, taking to Twitter, said that Imran Khan's caravan had entered the federal capital.