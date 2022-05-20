Latest news LIVE: Centre to review Covid vaccination programme with states
Live news updates: From Pegasus snooping case to BJP meeting in Jaipur, catch all the live updates here
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a meeting of BJP national office bearers in Jaipur on May 20, the party's in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh said. The party will hold a three-day conclave from May 19 to 21 at a hotel on Delhi Road here, Singh said. BJP president J P Nadda will chair a meeting of the party's national general secretaries on the evening of Thursday, he added. Singh, a BJP general secretary, said the main meeting of the national office bearers will be held on May 20 which will be addressed by Prime Minister Modi virtually at 10 am.
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley held a phone call to discuss issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine. The phone conversation between Russia-US took place on Thursday. The conversation was initiated by the American side, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a brief statement, without providing details.
A Supeme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is likely to take up an interim report on Pegasus row. The committe may seek more time to file the final report. In October last year, the Supreme Court directed a panel of experts to investigate whether the government used military-grade private Israeli Pegasus spyware to surveil opposition leaders, activists, tycoons, judges and journalists.
