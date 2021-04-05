- Haryana CM announces hike in salary of sanitation workers by up to Rs 2,000
- Statsguru: India continues to fail its women as Covid-19 made things worse
- IT veteran Ashok Soota sets up non-profit entity for medical research
- Welcome re-engagement process between India & Pak: Ashraf Jehangir Qazi
- Chhattisgarh naxal attack: Amit Shah holds high-level security meeting
- More security camps in remote areas, says CRPF DG after Naxal attack
- Kerala CM condemns Maoist attack on security personnel at Chhattisgarh
- Waze case: NIA seizes documents suggesting 'bribes' paid to govt officials
- Centre punishing AAP govt in Delhi for supporting farmers' stir: Kejriwal
- Pakistan court jails Hafiz Saeed's five aides in terror financing case
LIVE: Phase-III campaigning ends in Bengal, Assam, polling on Tuesday
Latest News LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to begin his two-day bilateral visit to India from Monday. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here
Topics
West Bengal Assembly polls | Assam assembly polls | Kerala Elections
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
People click pictures as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits the voting booths of Boyal after getting complaints of Vote Loot from supporters, at Nandigram, in East Midnapore on Thursday.
Campaigning for the third phase of polling in West Bengal ended on Sunday with top leaders of BJP and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee making accusations and counter-accusations on the issues of governance. A total of 31 assembly constituencies including eight in Hooghly, seven in Howrah and 16 in South 24 Parganas will go to polls in Phase-III on April 6.
Rallies with enthusiastic supporters marked the end of campaigning on Sunday for the third and final phase of the Assam assembly elections, with political parties making last-ditch efforts to woo voters in their favour. This phase will decide the fate of 337 candidates across 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state, including senior minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hemanta Biswa Sarma in the Jalukbari constituency.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to begin his two-day bilateral visit to India from Monday, which will present an opportunity to discuss aspects of bilateral ties and review preparations for the pending India-Russia annual summit later this year. "On April 5-6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to India. In New Delhi, he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on Twitter earlier.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh