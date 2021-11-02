- GST collections may break all records soon: Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj
- Bigger & better: This Diwali, India Inc adds health and time to gifting
- Elon Musk plans 200K broadband terminals in India by December 2022
- Chip shortage has given big boost to our used-car biz: BMW Group India CEO
- Q2 results: Digital fuels double-digit growth in IT services companies
LIVE updates: Australia okays Covaxin for travel, byelection results today
The backing of Australia could tip the scale in favour of Covaxin when the WHO meets on November 3
Australia on Monday recognised Covaxin for the purpose of establishing a traveller’s vaccination status | Photo: Shutterstock
Australia on Monday recognised Covaxin for the purpose of establishing a traveller’s vaccination status, two days before the World Health Organization meets for final assessment of the emergency use listing of the made-in-India Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine. The backing of Australia could tip the scale in favour of Covaxin when the WHO meets on November 3.
The Election Commission of India (EC) will announce the results of by-elections in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies held on October 30 today. The election results will be available on the commission's website: results.eci.gov.in. The three parliamentary constituencies which went to polls on Oct 30 were in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.
