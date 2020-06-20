Lockdown: Big boys missed the OTT party; Netflix Amazon Prime gained

YouTube stood firm. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the two smallest players, saw the biggest gains in unique visitors even as Hotstar, Zee5, and Voot saw them dropping. And news consumption online continued to go through the roof.

Four of the top 10 mobile news brands in the world — Times Internet, Network18, India Today Group, and Dailyhunt — are Indian. If one looked at the top 25 worldwide, the list includes Zee Digital, The Indian Express Group, and HT Media. Those were the two most significant nuggets from comScore’s latest numbers (as of April) for ...