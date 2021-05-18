Lockdown in Odisha extended till June 1 to tackle coronavirus infections

-
ALSO READ
Govt to increase budget for MSMEs next year: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha bags 'Best state of the decade for promotion of sports' award
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 'mask abhiyan' against Covid-19
Five-time Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declares assets worth Rs 65 crore
India's largest hockey stadium planned in Rourkela, to host 2023 World Cup
-
To tackle the second wave of COVID-19, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced to extend the lockdown in the state for two more weeks.The government said in a directive, there shall be lockdown throughout the state from May 19 till 5 am of June 1. There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm of Fridays till 5 am of Mondays.
The two-week lockdown enforced in Odisha on May 5 was set to end on May 19 but after holding discussions with health experts, the government has decided to extend the lockdown for two more weeks.
All health-related services will remain operational in Odisha during the lockdown.
As per the new guidelines, street corner/roadside shops/ stand-alone shops dealing with food and the essential item will remain open on weekdays only from 7 am to 11 am. Such shops have been directed to maintain a 30 feet shop to shop distance.
Weekly and daily haats have been prohibited, while restaurants and dhabas are allowed to operate only for takeaway and home delivery.
Earlier, the Odisha government announced that they will launch a three-month house-to-house survey for COVID symptoms and comorbid conditions by ASHAs and AWWs. The survey will commence on May 24, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Odisha currently has 94,293 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, the state registered 1,086 new cases and 22 related deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU