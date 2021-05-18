Never exported vaccines at the cost of people in India, says Serum CEO

Serum Institute and the government have never exported vaccines at the cost of people in India and remain committed to do everything we can in the support of coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, said Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive officer of the company.
"People do not tend to realise that India is amongst the two most populous countries in the world and the vaccination drive for such a population cannot be completed in two to three months," Poonawalla said in a statement on Tuesday.
"It would take 2-3 years for entire world population to get fully vaccinated."
The Serum CEO said that India had a large stockpile of vaccine doses in January and at the same time many other countries were facing acute crisis in terms of coronavirus during that period.
Important Information pic.twitter.com/M1R1P6rqUp— SerumInstituteIndia (@SerumInstIndia) May 18, 2021
As second wave of coronavirus took control in India, many states reported severe vaccine shortages at the same time and even halted inoculation drives for people in 18-44 age group.
The Central government, particularly, has come under heavy crticism for its botched up vaccination strategy and not ordering enough vaccines to give to the people.
"We must also understand that this pandemic is not limited by geographic or political boundaries. We will not be safe until everyone in the world is able to defeat the virus," Serum CEO further said.
"Serum has delivered 200 million doses, even though we received emergency use authorisation (EUA) two months after the US pharma companies. If we look at the total doses produced and delivered we rank among the top three in the world," he added.
Serum said it continues to produce vaccines at scale and prioritise India, and it hoped that it will start delivering vaccines to Covax and other countries by the end of this year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU