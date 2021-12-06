Look forward to continue working with Bangladesh PM: Modi on 'Maitri Diwas'

-
ALSO READ
Amid violence, ISKCON urges Bangladesh govt to ensure minorities' safety
Indian hockey teams unlikely to compete in Birmingham CWG: IOA chief
Durga Puja violence: Govt committed to saving citizens, says Bangladesh FM
Bangla PM Hasina gifts 2,600 kg mangoes to Modi as 'memento of friendship'
Analysts see conspiracy against Hasina govt in violence during Durga Puja
-
As India and Bangladesh commemorate the 'Maitri Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he looks forward to continue working with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen bilateral ties.
'Maitri Diwas' is being observed on Monday to mark India recognising the newly-formed country Bangladesh in 1971.
"Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship," Modi tweeted.
"I look forward to continue working with PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties," he said.
During PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March to attend the country's national day, it was decided to commemorate the day as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day).
Ten days before the liberation of Bangladesh, India had recognised Bangladesh on December 6, 1971.
India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU