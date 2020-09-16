Look forward to take our partnership to new heights: Modi to new Japan PM

-
ALSO READ
Pained to hear about my dear friend Shinzo Abe's ill health: PM Modi
India-Japan summit likely next month, to focus on boosting trade ties
PM Modi congratulates successful candidates of civil services exam
PM Modi to address nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
India's self-reliance in defence sector to boost its global standing: Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Yoshihide Suga on his appointment as Japan's prime minister, and said he is looking forward to jointly take the "special strategic and global partnership" between the two countries to new heights.
Suga was on Wednesday formally elected as Japan's new prime minister in a parliamentary vote.
"Heartiest congratulations to Excellency Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as Prime Minister of Japan @kantei. I look forward to jointly taking our Special Strategic and Global Partnership to new heights. @sugawitter," Modi tweeted.
He also posted a congratulatory tweet in Japanese to Suga.
Suga succeeds Shinzo Abe, who resigned earlier in the day because of ill health. Suga was chosen as the leader of the ruling party on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU