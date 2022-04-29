Lt Gen BS Raju to take over as Vice Chief of Indian Army from May 1

-
Lt General B.S. Raju, who is currently the Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations, will take over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on May 1, it was announced on Friday.
An alumnus of Sainik School Bijapur and National Defence Academy, he was commissioned in the Jat Regiment on December 15, 1984.
He commanded a battalion during Operation Parakram in the Western Theatre and in Jammu and Kashmir. He also holds the distinction of commanding the Uri brigade along the Line of Control, a Counter Insurgency Force and the Chinar Corps in the Kashmir Valley. He also served as the Commandant, Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan.
During his illustrious career spanning 38 years, he has held many important regimental, staff and instructional appointments in the Army headquarters and in field formation, including in the Military Secretary branch, Brigadier General Staff of the operationally active White Knight Corps, Deputy Director General, Military Operations, and Director General, Staff Duties.
A qualified helicopter pilot,he had carried out operational flying in Somalia, as part of UNOSOM II. He is is also the Colonel of the Jat Regiment.
Lt Gen Raju has attended all important career courses in India and has had the privilege of doing his NDC at Royal College of Defence Studies, in the UK. He also holds a distinguished Master's programme degree in Counter Terrorism at the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, United States.
He has been awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and Yudh Seva Medal.
