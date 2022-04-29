PM Modi to inaugurate joint conference of CMs, Chief Justices tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
CJI Ramana to chair conference of HC Chief Justices on Friday
Donald Trump cancels press conference scheduled for Jan 6 in Florida
COP26 Glasgow 2021: What can India hope to achieve?
Pak SC warns of summoning Imran Khan if detainee not produced
Death threats to Karnataka high court judges over hijab verdict, 2 arrested
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.
Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana and Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will also address the conference.
Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana chaired the 39th conference of Chief Justices of various High Courts of the country.
Highlighting the issue of vacancies, CJI Ramana said, "Due to our collective efforts, we could fill 126 vacancies in various High Courts, in less than a year. We are expecting 50 more appointments. This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted co-operation and commitment to the institution."
CJI Ramana requested the Chief Justices of High Courts, which are still having a number of vacancies, to forward the names for elevation at the earliest.
He also expresses happiness about the response from some of the High Courts, which according to him, has been extremely encouraging.
The first Chief Justices' conference was held in November 1953 and till date 38 such conferences have been organised. The last Conference was held in the year 2016.
Both the Chief Justices' conference and the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices are being held after a gap of six years, at the initiative of the CJI Ramana.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU