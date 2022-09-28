Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) named India's new Chief of Defence Staff

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd) was on Wednesday appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of Gen Bipin Rawat.

The defence ministry issued a statement announcing the appointment of Lt Gen Chauhan.

"The Government has decided to appoint Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders," it said.

In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India.

Commissioned into 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1981, he is an alumnus of the Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

As Major General, he had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramulla sector in the Northern Command, and as Lt General, commanded a corps in the northeast and subsequently went on to become the Eastern Command chief from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from service in May 2021.

In addition to these command appointments, he has also held important staff appointments including the charge of Director General of Military Operations.

He had also served on a United Nations mission to Angola.

