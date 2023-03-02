JUST IN
Business Standard

Lucknow airport to get a major upgrade, Adani Group to invest Rs 5,000 cr

Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) will soon get a massive upgrade

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) will soon get a massive upgrade.

The Adani Group plans to invest up to Rs 5,000 crore to upgrade the same.

According to official sources, the Lucknow International Airport Ltd (LIAL) has sought a tariff hike to fund, among other things, a large integrated terminal and associated facilities to increase aircraft movement.

The combined passenger handling capacity of the existing two terminals is 43 lakh flyers per annum while they are handling 55 lakh flyers now, or 28 per cent more than their built capacity.

"Phase-1 of the new integrated terminal 3 (T3) with a capacity of handling 80 lakh passengers per annum should be ready by this October. Then in another one year, phase-II should be ready with an additional capacity of 50 lakh passengers per annum, taking T3's total capacity to 1.3 crores," said the official.

The key features of T3 will include e-gates, self-baggage drop counters and new lounges.

"The proposed increase in user development fees is being compared with existing UDF rates of Lucknow International Airport while there is a huge gap between the proposed and existing infrastructure. The proposed UDF rates at Lucknow Airport are in line with other major airports with similar infrastructure," a CCSIA spokesperson said.

There will be a "super app" to boost digital travel with ease. T3 will have a dedicated OLA, Uber and taxi pick-up and drop-off zones.

Sources say LIAL has environmental clearance to take capacity up to almost 4 crore flyers per annum given the potential of the place.

"Uttar Pradesh is one of the fastest growing states and moving towards a $1 trillion economy. As the capital, Lucknow is the centre for all business activities in the state, our endeavour for the proposed infrastructural development at CCSIA is to establish a viable and sustainable business ecosystem, enhancing the airport's catchment area, creation of airport infrastructure in accordance with projected traffic, ensuring safe and efficient airport operations along with a brand promise of being a pleasant experience for our passengers at Lucknow," he said.

A majority of the capital expenditure projects are related to development of airside and terminal capacity matching with projected exponential passenger growth at CCSIA.

LIAL will also enhance the green cover of the area by planting 1.5 lakh saplings. T3 will have over a lakh decorative planters and indoor plants.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 10:19 IST

