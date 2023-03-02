JUST IN
Business Standard

TMS Ep380: Rise of Jio, cyber security, consumer appliances, passive funds

What's behind Jio's rise to world's second strongest telecom brand? Will cyber security create jobs? Is it time to bet on consumer appliance stocks? What is a passive fund? All answers here

Topics
Reliance Jio | cyber security | Home appliances

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS

Home-grown Reliance Jio has positioned itself as the world’s second strongest telecom brand. Last year, it was fifth in the pecking order. So what explains this rise? And how does Jio’s brand stack up against Airtel’s amid the 5G rollout?

As Jio and Airtel have set the ball rolling on 5G, the national cyber security coordinator has asked firms to increase their investment in cybersecurity. Rising Internet penetration will indeed have its own set of challenges. Microsoft India head Terence Gomes recently told Business Standard that the country will need 1.5 million cybersecurity experts by 2025. He said that the digital explosion has opened more “attack entry points”. So will cybersecurity drive large-scale job creation in India? And what are the challenges ahead?

A recent NASSCOM report also pointed out that despite having the largest IT talent pool in the world, India lacks skilled cyber security professionals. Moving on, the weatherman has forecast a hotter-than-usual period between March-May across most parts of the country this year. At the bourses, summer-related stocks have begun to gather steam. So, should you jump on the bandwagon?

Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday said that Sebi has given it the license for starting its mutual fund business. The financial services company will offer a range of mutual fund products both in the active and passive segments. But what is a passive fund and how different is it from active funds? Listen to this podcast to know more.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 08:00 IST
