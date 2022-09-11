Lucknow hotel tragedy: UP CM Adityanath orders action against officials

-
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered action against 19 current and former officials, taking congnisance of a probe report into the death of four people in a fire tragedy at a hotel here.
The 19 people are accused of irregularities and negligence in the report submitted by a high-level inquiry committee set up by the state government to probe into the tragedy that took place in the Hazratganj area on Monday.
A spokesperson said the CM gave the instructions after receiving the investigation report of Lucknow Commissioner of Police SB Shiradkar and Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob.
The spokesman said departmental action, including suspension, will be taken against officials of the Departments of Home, Energy, Appointment and Personnel, Housing and Urban Planning and Excise.
The official said action will be taken against those who retired according to prevailing rules.
Four people were killed and 10 others injured in a fire at Hotel Levana Suits on Monday. Police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to murder against the hotel owners and the general manager. Three people have been arrested in the case so far.
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 07:52 IST