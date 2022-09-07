JUST IN
Piyush Goyal expresses desire to collaborate with Stanford University
Rajnath Singh receives 'special gift' during first official Mongolia visit
EPFO to provide safer, more stable returns to those nearing retirement
Rural Indians join rush to study overseas as prospects dim at home
Industry hails decision to separate gaming from gambling, horse racing
India reports 5,379 new Covid-19 cases; active cases decline to 50,594
Raipur: RSS chief Bhagwat to hold talks ahead of national coordination meet
Data story: India logs 5,379 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,057
Piyush Goyal applauds PM Modi's management skills at Stanford University
Karnataka CM condoles demise of minister Umesh Katti, calls it 'huge loss'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
EPFO to provide safer, more stable returns to those nearing retirement
Business Standard

Rajnath receives 'special gift' during first official visit to Mongolia

On Tuesday, Singh called on Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and reviewed the strategic bilateral ties

Topics
Rajnath Singh

Press Trust of India  |  Ulaanbaatar 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the foundation stone laying programme of the Brahmos missile manufacturing unit and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab, in Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh, the first Indian Defence Minister to visit Mongolia, was gifted a majestic horse by the country's president on Wednesday, seven years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a similar gift from the leadership of this country.

"A special gift from our special friends in Mongolia. I have named this magnificent beauty, Tejas'. Thank you, President Khurelsukh. Thank you Mongolia," Singh tweeted on Wednesday along with pictures of the white horse.

On Tuesday, Singh called on Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and reviewed the strategic bilateral ties.

Excellent meeting with the President of Mongolia, H.E. U. Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. Recalled my last meeting with him in 2018, when he was the Prime Minister of the country. We are fully committed to further deepening our multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia," he said in a tweet.

In 2015, Prime Minister Modi received a special gift a brown racehorse from his then Mongolian counterpart Chimed Saikhanbileg on his historic visit to this country.

Defence Minister Singh is on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan from Monday with an aim to expand India's strategic and defence ties with the two countries in the backdrop of evolving regional security matrix and geo-political turmoil.

Singh's visit to Mongolia from September 5 to 7 is the first-ever tour to the East Asian country by an Indian defence minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Rajnath Singh

First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 10:20 IST

`