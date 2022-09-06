Lumpy virus: 2 cows infected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, alert issued

-
ALSO READ
ICAR develops indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle
Lumpy skin disease: Khattar orders vaccination of cows, cattles on priority
Centre sends animal experts team to Gujarat to control lumpy virus spread
Rajasthan CM seeks central assistance to fight lumpy skin disease
Lumpy skin disease: Ensure 100% cattle vaccinated in 7 days, says officer
-
Two cows in the Depalpur village of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district were found infected with the Lumpy virus. Their treatment is being carried out by the veterinary department.
This is the first case in the district when Lumpy has been found in an animal.
Veterinarian Dr Prashant Tiwari, Indore said that the cattle in which the infection was found belong to the district and have not come from outside, after which an alert has been issued in the district.
"Lumpy virus has been confirmed in two cows in Depalpur area. The cow is from here and has not come from outside, both are local cows. We have issued an alert in the entire district after receiving two cases," said Dr Prashant Tiwari.
The administration, taking the precautionary measure, has banned the import of animals from Rajasthan and districts where lumpy cases have been found to Indore.
However, the Lumpy virus has been found only in cows and buffaloes. There is no danger to humans in eating meat or using milk of animals that do not have the symptoms of Lumpy. Animals can be cured from Lumpy, however, the milk of such animals may get affected due to the virus.
As per reports, Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle.
Meanwhile, providing relief to the livestock of the country, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on August 10 launched the indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac to protect livestock from Lumpy skin disease.
The vaccine has been developed by the National Equine Research Center, Hisar (Haryana) in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izzatnagar (Bareilly).
Ever since the disease came to India in 2019, research institutes have been engaged in developing the vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 07:50 IST