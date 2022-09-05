GST amendment on registration cancellation: Bombay HC notice to Centre

-
ALSO READ
GST: Understanding how the rules around tax on rent will apply to tenants
What is Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022?
New GST rates come in effect from today: Check the rate change list here
GST rate hike comes in effect from Monday: Here's what will get costlier
TS PECET 2022 registration Date extended; click here to know the last date
-
The Bombay High Court has issued notices to the Union and Maharashtra governments seeking their response to a petition against an amendment to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Rules by which GST registration can be suspended without giving the affected party a hearing.
A division bench of Justices K R Shriram and A S Doctor, on August 29, issued notice to the Attorney General of India and Advocate General of Maharashtra as the plea challenges the validity of a provision of law. The order was made available on Monday.
The court was hearing a petition filed by SAT Industries Limited challenging a show cause notice issued to it in August 2022 for cancellation of its GST registration.
As per the firm's plea, in the notice itself it has been stated that "please note that your registration stands suspended with effect from 08/08/2022".
Senior counsel Vineet Kothari, appearing for the petitioner, claimed the original Rule 21A (2) of the Central Goods and Service Tax Rules, 2017 provided that a party shall be given a reasonable opportunity of being heard before the passing of a suspension order.
However, this provision was deleted in December 2020, Kothari said, adding this amendment to the Rules goes against the principle of natural justice because implication of such a suspension was drastic.
The petition challenged the constitutional validity of the amendment, which omitted the words "after affording the said person a reasonable opportunity of being heard".
It further said suspending the GST registration without hearing the party concerned was in violation of fundamental rights under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India.
The court directed both the Union and state governments to file their affidavits to the plea and posted the matter for further hearing on October 10.
By way of interim relief, the HC granted an interim stay on the show cause notice issued to the petitioner company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 23:31 IST