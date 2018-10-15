JUST IN
M J Akbar gave his stand on sexual charges, going for a legal action: Nadda

M J Akbar has rejected the allegations as "false, fabricated and deeply distressing"

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

J P Nadda
J P Nadda, Union Health Minister | Photo: Wikipedia

Union Minister M J Akbar has "given his stand" on the sexual harassment allegations against him, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said Monday.

"MJ Akbar has spoken yesterday itself. He has given his stand and he is going for a legal course of action", he said responding to questions on the issue at a press conference here.

Akbar, Minister of State of External Affairs, had Sunday rejected the allegations as "false, fabricated and deeply distressing" and said he was taking appropriate legal action against the accusers after charges were levelled against him as part of the #MeToo movement.

Nada said that as far as the women empowerment was concerned, it was the NDA government that had a Defence Minister and External Affairs Minister, who are women.

"This is the example (of) how we look at the role of women in the governance. That's how Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks towards the governance issue as far as women empowerment is concerned," he added.
