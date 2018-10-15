JUST IN
Diesel hits new high in Delhi as consecutive hikes wipe out Rs 2.5/ltr cut

India to achieve 76% of renewable energy target by 2022: Wood Mackenzie
Business Standard

Youth Cong activists hold protest against M J Akbar, demand his resignation

The ruling coalition of NDA led by the BJP which had made tall promises of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' must not be allowed to shield a man of 'questionable conduct', a statement from the outfit said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Youth Congress activists protesting outside Union Minister M J Akbar's residence on Monday, October 15, 2018. Photo: Twitter @IYC
The Youth Congress activists Monday staged a protest near the residence of Union minister MJ Akbar, demanding his "immediate resignation" over allegations of sexual misconduct by several female journalists.

The activists gathered at Teen Murti roundabout, raised slogans against the junior foreign minister and tried to march towards his residence when they were stopped by the police.

A few protesters who tried to march ahead towards police barricades were removed.

"The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is protesting against M J Akbar for his sexual misconduct and harassment of journalists. As many as ten female journalists have come forward and detailed sexual harassment by him," said a statement of the outfit.

The ruling coalition of NDA led by the BJP which had made tall promises of " Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" cannot and must not be allowed to shield a man of "questionable conduct," it said.
First Published: Mon, October 15 2018. 13:50 IST

