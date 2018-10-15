Youth Cong activists hold protest against M J Akbar, demand his resignation

The activists Monday staged a protest near the residence of Union minister MJ Akbar, demanding his "immediate resignation" over allegations of by several female journalists.

The activists gathered at Teen Murti roundabout, raised slogans against the junior foreign minister and tried to march towards his residence when they were stopped by the police.

A few protesters who tried to march ahead towards police barricades were removed.

"The Indian (IYC) is protesting against for his and of journalists. As many as ten female journalists have come forward and detailed sexual by him," said a statement of the outfit.

The ruling coalition of NDA led by the BJP which had made tall promises of " Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" cannot and must not be allowed to shield a man of "questionable conduct," it said.