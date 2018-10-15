Happy birthday, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: Lesser known facts about 'Missile Man'

From newspaper vendor to the President of India
At the age of five, Kalam started selling newspapers to help his father support the family. He did this job in the evenings after school. He used to collect newspapers thrown out of the Dhanush Kodi Mail train and become the first one to distribute them to the town of Rameswaram.
A lover of nature, wildlife
When Dr Kalam was working at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), he rejected a proposal to place broken glass pieces on the walls of the institution to prevent break-ins. Kalam feared broken glass might hurt birds that perched on the walls.
Failed to become a fighter pilot, but achieved much more
A philanthropist who donated all his salary to charity
Dr Kalam donated his entire salary to a trust – PURA (Providing Urban Amenities to Rural Areas) – that he had founded. He said that the government would take care of him till his last breath as he became the President of India, so there was no harm in donating his full salary.
When Dr Kalam invited a cobbler as a Presidential guest
After being elected as the President of India, Dr Kalam was invited to an event at Kerala’s Raj Bhavan. He was given an opportunity to invite any two people as his special guests to the event. He invited a cobbler, who sew people’s shoes on the pavement, and a hotel owner, who ran a small hotel in Kerala. They were both close to him during the time he spent in Thiruvananthapuram
